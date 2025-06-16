The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2: Star on Lucille cameo

We know that this past episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 contained a couple of surprises — including a cameo.

Over the course of this episode, we had a chance to see the much-celebrated return of Hilarie Burton as Negan’s late wife Lucille during a hallucination — it allowed Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character to reflect more on his past. Meanwhile, all of this played a role in impacting his present.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score further TV reactions and reviews!

So why did the cameo happen now with his real-life wife? Speaking to People Magazine, here is some of what Morgan had to say:

We’ve been trying to figure out a way to bring her back into the show since she came on the first time … I always wanted her back … Eli [Jorné] figured out a way to bring her back, and we did.

We do tend to think that using hallucinations is always a way to bring the character back again and yet, that will really just come down to finding the right time and way in which to do it. This is certainly not something that you want to exploit and with that, you have to make them meaningful.

For now, we’re just excited to see what is coming up in the Dead City season 2 finale. Beyond just that, we’re also eager to see if a season 3 renewal gets announced. It feels like this is a franchise that is ever-going and yet, at the same time, all good things do eventually come to an end. The franchise is not as popular as it once was, but we still know that there are a lot of people out there watching all over the globe.

Related – Be sure to get some other news regarding The Walking Dead: Dead City, including more thoughts on the finale

What did you think about the Burton cameo on this past The Walking Dead: Dead City episode?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







