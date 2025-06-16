9-1-1: Nashville teaser showcases fiery tornado

For those who are not aware, 9-1-1: Nashville is going to be premiering on ABC come this fall — so how is the network promoting it?

Well, let’s just say that first and foremost, the network is looking to the flagship show as somewhat of a baseline for what they can do with the spin-off. This is a series that has made a living off of crazy disasters, so why not just give us a fire tornado now? If you head over to the link here, you can see exactly what we are getting as we move in the direction of a dangerous fire tornado.

Now, as ridiculous as it may seem on the surface, a fire tornado is something that can actually happen in the real world — we also saw an episode of Fire Country that dealt with a similar subject.

The cast for the spin-off currently includes Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz and Hunter McVey. We will see if more names end up being added down the road but for now, it feels like the powers-that-be have set a good group. The hope here of course is that the Nashville show is able to combine dangerous action and personal subplots in the way in which both the original and Lone Star did — but it has to have some of its own DNA at the same exact time. Our general expectation here is that music will be at least some sort of major part of the story here thanks to the setting alone.

As for an exact premiere date…

Well, let’s just say that we should get something more official on that subject by the time we get to the end of next month.

