Running Point season 2 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Not that long ago, we learned that Netflix’s basketball comedy Running Point was going to be coming back for another season. Now, there is another question we are left to wonder about: When will it actually premiere?

Of course with any successful show, there is an instant temptation to try and get more episodes on the air almost immediately. Unfortunately, this is where we have to swoop in here and remind you that we are talking about Netflix. This is a streaming service that does tend to take a lot of time with their shows!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some other TV reactions and reviews!

However, at the same time we also have to sit back and consider the fact that the early renewal for season 2 should make it at least a little bit more possible that Running Point launches next year. As a matter of fact, we’d be shocked if that wasn’t the case! Sure, some of it will come down to cast schedules and what Netflix actually needs for their schedule, but we are thinking here about summer or fall 2026 as the most likely window. That means that any premiere-date news is unfortunately still pretty far away.

As for the potential stories that we get next season, let’s just say that there is no shortage of material. Even if you are a casual fan of the NBA, you probably know that the league has a tendency to feel like a soap opera at times, especially around the trade market. To think, that’s only the drama that makes it to the public! There is a lot more happening behind the scenes, and this is the stuff that this series could easily exploit.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts regarding Running Point right now

What do you most want to see at this point when it comes to Running Point season 2, no matter when we get it?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates that will be coming your way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







