The Four Seasons season 2 renewal: A June 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more about The Four Seasons season 2 between now and the end of June?

Of course, there is something to be said for the idea that a renewal should come fast. This could, after all, make people a little bit more eager to watch this show than they would otherwise be. We recognize that it can be really tough to come on board a series not knowing if it is just going to be dumped unnecessarily but in this case, we are reasonably optimistic.

Even though we do think that The Four Seasons actually works rather well as a standalone, Netflix has to love the idea of continuing to work with Tina Fey. This is not someone who has done a lot of on-screen TV work full-time since the end of 30 Rock, and that’s without even noting that this show has a level of flexibility where you can easily move people around to different settings and other times of the year. There’s a similarity here to The White Lotus, though there is also a difference in that you are presumably working with a lot of the same cast.

While we are optimistic that a season 2 renewal is going to be revealed her eventually, that does not mean that we are going to be getting it within the relatively near future. At the moment, our general sentiment is that Netflix will still spend a few more weeks, at least, to analyze the ratings. Not only do they want to know the total audience, but also how many made it all the way to the finale. This is the part more important if the goal here is to keep it going.

Do you want to get some more news on The Four Seasons before June is over?

