Sherlock & Daughter season 2: Show EP on possible stories

Is there is one series at this point that The CW can tout as a clear and super-obvious success at this point, it is Sherlock & Daughter. Through one season on the air the ratings here were solid, and that’s without even noting that the network is not the sole group responsible for funding the show.

What we are trying to say here is that, almost without question, there is going to be more. However, that does not mean that The CW is going to rush to renew it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

So what do we have to share here? Well, we can at least say that the Sherlock & Daughter creator has thought very much about what the next iteration of the series could look like! Speaking recently per Variety, Brendan Foley indicated that he would love to expand the story to some other places:

“I think we’d like to take it international. At the end of the 19th century, society is moving from criminals robbing banks to criminals owning banks. Crime is blissfully international … I’d like to see what’s happening in the U.S., Europe, Australia at the same time. This great, glorious British Empire was still in its heyday, but it’s a big world out there.”

Of course, we do tend to think a show like this can be really creative when it comes to how they want to present some other stories set in other places. They have a lot of trickery that they could use to make some sets feel like other countries — and of course, there is also a chance of the cast and crew heading elsewhere. (That does have its financial limitations, but a lot of countries out there do offer tax credits — just something more to consider for at least the time being.)

What do you most want to see within a potential Sherlock & Daughter season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







