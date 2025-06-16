Yellowjackets season 4: Is redemption possible for Shauna?

We recognize that coming into Yellowjackets season 4, there are a wide array of different stories we could end up seeing. Will one of them be tied to redemption?

On paper, we recognize that the idea of this may be incredibly hard to find for someone like Shauna in particular. This is someone responsible for death, pain, and manipulation out in the wilderness. Meanwhile, in the present, we are actually starting to see this character veer in this direction once more. She is starting to realize that everything post-rescue for her has been akin to living a lie, and she really does not want that anymore.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more YELLOWJACKETS reviews!

Speaking to Awards Radar, though, Sophie Nélisse indicates that she does not necessarily believe that Shauna has to be all darkness and despair — even if she just plays the younger version of the role:

“I think there is a path for redemption. None of us are unsolvable. None of us are unfixable.”

Of course, the path towards “solving” Shauna will be more difficult than most others, as she would have to do a lot in order to atone. Being capable of it and then also wanting it are two entirely different things, and this is something else that you do have to be prepare of, as well. Our curiosity is whether Shauna keeps her new “motivation” to herself — or, if this is something that other Yellowjackets find out about in due time. It feels more likely the latter is going to be the case.

There is no firm premiere date yet for the fourth season on Showtime at present. However, it does remain our hope that we are going to see it back at some point in 2026.

Related – What is Christina Ricci anticipating for the next season of Yellowjackets?

What do you most want to see at this point entering Yellowjackets season 4 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







