Yellowjackets season 4: What Christina Ricci expects

Now that we are several weeks removed from the end of Yellowjackets season 3, it makes all the sense in the world to want more insight on the future. After all, we have reached one of the most interesting points possible across multiple timelines!

What are we looking at here? Well, let us just put it in the following terms: In the past, you are going to have a chance in the past to see how the rescue comes about. In the present, though, Shauna could continue to be more dangerous than ever now that she’s decided to fully embrace her inner queen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more YELLOWJACKETS reviews!

Based on what Christina Ricci recently told Entertainment Tonight, it does not appear at present that the cast knows too much about what lies ahead. However, Ricci expects that a lot of what is coming will be the consequences of what happens across both timelines — and that makes sense. After all, the Melissa story in the past made it abundantly clear why the present-day version of the character had created an entirely new life for herself. Meanwhile, we do wonder if we’re going to be witnessing some Yellowjacket vs. Yellowjacket crime like never before if Shauna feels like the only way to survive is to be the last one standing.

In general, it does remain our hope that closer to the end of the year, we are going to have a lot more to say about the series in general — whether that be big-time casting updates or suggestions that we are going to see the rescue storyline play out in some rather unexpected ways.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowjackets now, including other chatter on when the series will return

What are you most excited to see moving into Yellowjackets season 4 when it arrives on Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







