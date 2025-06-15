Gen V season 2 spoilers: More Marie Moreau teases

Even though Gen V season 2 may still be months away, this weekend has served as a great opportunity to get more info. Why? Well, it is mostly tied to Jaz Sinclair making an appearance at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, one of the biggest international events of its kind.

There are a few assorted things that are known about this season already, including that it will be set in the aftermath of The Boys season 4 and everything that happened there with Homelander. Meanwhile, the writers are planning to honor the late Chance Perdomo, who passed away last year prior to the start of production.

We do recognize that there is an inevitable air of tragedy that has to present itself moving forward — which really should not be a surprise given the circumstances. Yet, even in the midst of that, a number of genres will present themselves — and Marie may actually have some lighthearted moments along the way.

Speaking per Variety, here is more of what Sinclair had to say:

“Thinking about Marie in Season 1 versus Marie in Season 2, she does change. She does evolve. We’ll get more moments of lightness with her, for sure, but the circumstances are still intense … I don’t know if ‘happy’ is the right word, but in Season 1, Marie didn’t quite know how to be normal. She didn’t know how to be a teenager, because her experience was so extreme. Over the course of that season, and now in Season 2, she knows how to have friends, how to feel love – and how to tell jokes.”

The latter could be especially endearing — after all, shouldn’t everyone know how to do that at a certain point?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

