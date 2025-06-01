Gen V season 2 premiere date, first teaser unveiled

After months and months of waiting, we now know when Gen V season 2 is going to arrive … though there may be some more waiting leading up to it.

So what are we looking at insofar as a date goes? Well, Prime Video has confirmed that on Wednesday, September 17, the new season of the spin-off to The Boys is going to be here. Not only that, but we may be looking at what is one of the darkest versions of the franchise so far.

In a way, this makes some sense given that a good bit of the upcoming season has to be viewed through the lens of what happened to Chance Perdomo, who died shortly before production was set to begin. His death was then written into the show as production was pushed back, and it does appear that Andre’s fate is going to be a part of the story. His father may have an even more active role in the second season than the first, as he will be desperate to get answers. Whether he gets them is another story altogether. (You can watch more over here.)

For those wondering, Gen V season 2 will pick up seemingly not too far after the events of The Boys season 4, which means that humans are going to be finding themselves completely under the rule of superheroes like never before and Homelander has been deputized to do whatever he wants to his enemies. There is going to be a lot of not-so-subtle political commentary throughout and in general, it will lead to characters going at times to a pretty dark place. Marie, Jordan, and Emma are still there to fight the good fight — but how many allies do they have? You also have a new Dean who seems to be intent on making the students into soldiers more so than he does anything else.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

