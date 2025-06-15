Shrinking season 4: Is Jason Segel hoping for more?

One of the headlines that has circulated for a while around Shrinking on Apple TV+ is the idea that it could run for three seasons. Much like another series executive-produced by Bill Lawrence in Ted Lasso, it was pitched as a three-season story.

Yet, here is where we remind you that the Jason Sudeikis series was recently picked up for a fourth season and is actually going to start filming soon. Why wouldn’t we see something similar for the Jason Segel show now? If nothing else, it feels like there’s a reasonable possibility of it taking place.

Speaking recently on the Good One Podcast, Segel himself noted that there are some more stories that could be explored:

I’d be really surprised if it was the final season. We’ve all been around a long time [and] it seems to be doing really well. Yes, maybe it’s the final season. Maybe … You never know. I don’t know, [but] we’re all having a great time. The stories haven’t run dry — I know there are ideas for how to make sure they don’t run dry.

Of course, we recognize that there are a ton of factors that go into whether or not Shrinking ends with season 3, but we do tend to think that the folks at Apple TV+ are going to be eager to keep it going just from a financial standpoint alone. Why would they want to end something that routinely manages to draw great numbers and is a source of critical acclaim? We trust Lawrence, Segel, and everyone else involved enough to think that they will end the series when they start to feel like there is no more gas left in the tank.

