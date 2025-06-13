Shrinking season 3 spoilers: A new, ‘gross’ moment ahead?

We hope that we are going to be seeing some more news on Shrinking season 3 in the relatively near future, especially via a premiere date.

In the interim, there is at least one other pretty exciting thing that we can share — apparently, Jessica Williams (who plays Gaby) may have been a part of one of the most disgusting bits of dialogue in the history of the show … if not all of TV.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly alongside her co-star Jason Segel, here is some of what Williams had to say:

I was saying some pretty gross stuff last night that makes me feel really good. It was so gross. It was so lewd that [executive producer Bill Lawrence] came out and said, “This might be the most lewd thing we’ve ever had on the show” …

After hearing a quote like this, we are pretty hopeful that we are going to see this actually make it into the show. How can you not want that after a tease like this?

As for the larger story of season 3…

Well, we are pretty certain of the fact that we are going to be getting a mixture of comedy and drama throughout. You have a lot of funny people in the cast but at the same time, also a larger story that could be about moving forward after dealing with some pretty tremendous grief. Jimmy is at least starting off this season in a better place, and that is a pretty good foundation to play around with a lot of stories. There is no indication that season 3 will be the final one, but we do recognize for a moment that it is certainly possible.

