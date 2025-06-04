Shrinking season 3 spoilers: Is Cobie Smulders returning as Sofi?

As we prepare to see Shrinking season 3 (hopefully before the end of the year), is there a chance that we will see more of Cobie Smulders? Let’s go ahead and say that there is some happy news to share.

According to a new report from TVLine, the actress is going to be appear in the role of Sofi, a potential love interest for Jimmy who we saw briefly in season 2. Smulders and Jason Segel worked together previously on How I Met Your Mother, and that is a big part of what makes the reunion here sweeter.

Does Cobie’s return mean that Sofi and Jimmy are endgame? We wouldn’t go that far, largely due to the fact that the two really have not spent that much time together. However, this is where we would remind you that the third season carries with it a theme of moving forward, meaning that Jimmy may have a chance to pursue new happiness for himself. He struggled with mourning his late wife Tia for some time, but is everything about to be different? There is at least a chance that this is the case.

Of course, we are still left to wonder entering the third season if it is going to be the final one or not; we tend to think that this is something that could be debated after the fact. For the time being, it feels clear (at least from our perspective) that the goal for these upcoming episodes is to simply conclude the original vision for the show. This is similar, after all, to what we saw in the past with another Bill Lawrence-produced show in Ted Lasso.

What do you most want to see moving into Shrinking season 3, especially for Cobie Smulders?

Do you think that Sofi and Jimmy could end up together? Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back for some other updates.

