Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 6/15?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We do not blame anyone at this point for wanting more of the show, especially given the state of headlines over the past few days.

So now that we’ve said all of that, are we about to see something more? Well, without further ado, let’s just get the good news out of the way: More is 100% coming from the late-night show in just a matter of hours. The plan is for the next installment to air at around the 11:00 p.m. Eastern start time. Now, this is where we remind you that these schedules are often devised far in advance; the network didn’t just order an episode because they saw a parade was happening in Washington DC or that there were protests all over the country.

Of course, we do imagine that both of these things are going to be pretty fundamental to whatever Oliver discusses in tonight’s episode — but how much is he going to be able to really get into it? That is something that does remain to be seen for an abundance of reasons, mostly because this show often does film in Saturdays rather than Sundays. (That is tricky when newsworthy stuff happens over the weekend.)

We have said this before in the past but at this point, we do think that it is worth reiterating: There is probably going to be some sort of hiatus coming before too long with Last Week Tonight, mostly because there often is during the summer. Yet, whatever we get probably won’t stretch for too long, given that this is a series that does tend to last for a good 28-30 weeks out of a year.

Even with all the topical content…

There is still a chance for a pretty evergreen main segment. That is, after all, something that we tend to see the majority of the time with this show.

