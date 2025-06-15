Watson season 2 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear about a Watson season 2 premiere date from now until the end of June?

Of course, if you watched the first season, then you know that there were at least some loose ends tied up. However, at the same time, there was certainly room left over to explore some other things simultaneously. We are beyond curious, of course, to see what sort of cases the title character gets to work on, and if there are any people from the established Sherlock Holmes lore who could come on board in some capacity.

Now, let’s get to some of the bad news: Even if you are extremely excited for whatever is next within the world of Watson, you also need to be prepared to wait a long time — mostly because we see no real evidence at this point that CBS is hurrying this along. The plan, much like we saw back in season 1, is for Watson to be a midseason entry. That means that the absolute earliest we’re going to be seeing the show back is in January, but we’d argue that it could be later depending on the NFL and awards-show schedules.

One other thing that is going to be different here is quite simple: Watson will be moving to 10:00 p.m. Eastern on Sundays in order to accommodate the upcoming Y: Marshals, a show in the greater Yellowstone universe poised to star Luke Grimes. There is not too much out there about it yet, but our hope is that this is going to be changing in the relatively near future.

What do you most want to see moving into Watson season 2, no matter when it airs?

Do you think we’ll get some sort of Sherlock surprise? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

