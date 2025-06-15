Grantchester season 10 episode 2 spoilers: The university case

After the premiere tonight on PBS, of course it makes some sense to dive more into Grantchester season 10 episode 2 — so what can we say about it?

First and foremost, let’s just give over yet another reminder that this is a series that is not altogether desperate to change up its DNA. It is always going to be fronted by some sort of case, and preferably one that throws some of its main characters into a surprising and/or difficult environment. Rest assured, you are going to see that again here, as well, with said environment now being what is happening in the world of academics.

Below, you can see the full Grantchester season 10 episode 2 synopsis and get a better sense of what lies ahead:

A death at the university plunges Geordie and Alphy into a world of academic adversaries. Alphy encounters a complication in his romantic life.

What will this complication look like? In a bizarre way, the mystery here could end up being as fun as any mystery that we get when it comes to the case. What makes this show for the most part interesting is that despite it being in season 10, Alphy is still relatively new to the world. That means that there is infinitely more content to explore and ultimately, we’re curious to understand more about not just his past, but also more of what he’s looking for with his present and future. Luckily, there is a good bit of time to dive into all of this further.

As per usual, there are a number of episodes coming up to explore all of this further — and we also tend to think that Geordie is going to get some great material along the way.

What do you most want to see at this point moving into Grantchester season 10 episode 2?

