Grantchester season 10: Why Robson Green still enjoys it

This weekend you are going to have a chance to see the Grantchester season 10 premiere arrive on PBS — and isn’t it an achievement to be at this point?

After all, just consider how rare it has become in this day and age for any show to make it this far into a run. It is incredibly hard to do, and that is without even noting the fact that there have been multiple changes regarding one of the leads. Yet, through it all, Robson Green remains the heartbeat of the show, and it certainly seems that even now, he has no real interest in saying goodbye.

Speaking to TV Insider, the actor behind Geordie gives a pretty good reason as to why he is happy to stay put:

“We all still care, and it’s the only series I’ve ever been involved in where that commitment — that fire, that need for it to do well — has held strong for such a long period of time.”

Given the fact that we believe Grantchester to be wildly successful both in the UK and in America, there is no real reason to think that it is going anywhere. One of the things that we believe works the best for it is it making sure to allow comfort for so many of its viewers. Even if there are some changes that occur over time, this is still a series that knows exactly what it is and has no problem leaning into that — great mysteries mixed with personal / emotional stories for its main characters. This format will likely remain the same no matter how long we end up getting the show.

