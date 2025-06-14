Grantchester season 10 premiere spoilers: About big PBS return

For those out there who are not currently aware, Grantchester season 10 is finally coming back on PBS this Sunday — are you ready for what is to come?

Well, if you have watched the British drama for many years, you know that there is a fairly established blueprint. Every single season is full of big moments for Geordie, though he has been joined by a number of different partners over the years. Alphy is now front and center alongside him, and of course we are curious to learn more of what develops between the two over time. Their friendship away from the investigations will be important, mostly for the sake of adding even more levity to the proceedings.

Now that we’ve said all of that, why not set the table further for what is to come? Below, you can get a better sense of things via the Grantchester season 10 premiere synopsis below:

A suspicious death interrupts the Grantchester Easter celebrations. Alphy attempts to use the case as a distraction from his personal life.

Of course, it absolutely makes an element of sense for the season to start off with some sort of celebratory event, mostly because we tend to think that adds to the fabric of intrigue and also places the show within a certain period of time. That’s something that is often important at the start of a season; after that, you do have the flexibility to play around a little bit more.

Now, let’s just hope that the entirety of the season is a great example of what we’ve come to love from the series over the years, whether it be emotional storytelling or opportunities to see it all placed within a particular moment in time.

