Yellowjackets season 4: Will Hilary Swank be back?

While we await the start of Yellowjackets season 4 (hopefully later this year!), there are certainly a lot of conversation topics. Doesn’t the future of Hilary Swank as Melissa need to be among them?

One of the things that the Showtime drama did throughout season 3 is torment us almost constantly with her looming presence. There was such a big deal made about her coming on the show and yet, she was only in the final episodes for a short amount of time. Given that she is responsible for the death of Van — and she is also now in the wind — there is a pretty strong case that we are going to see her again at some point.

So will this actually happen? Well, for more on that, you just have to look towards Sammi Hanratty. Speaking to the New York Post at the 2025 Astra Awards, she strongly seemed to indicated that the acting icon will be coming back:

“She better be … I’m like, I’m pretty sure she signed on for more so we’ve got to see you!”

Swank herself has indicated an interest in coming back for more Yellowjackets and when you consider that, we personally think it is going to come down mostly to the writers to deliver some more story. That is why we can’t just sit here and circle in anything in permanent marker, as plans do sometimes change. There’s a good chance that they have with this show already!

One way or another, though, we certainly want to see some vengeance here with this story — especially for someone like Tai who loved Van so dearly. We expect that things are going to be getting brutal at some point, and it is mostly just a matter of when.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

