Severance season 3: Milchick actor on keeping secrets

If you love the world of Severance, then you are probably okay already at the idea of being patience. At this point, how can you not be? There was a huge wait between seasons 1 and 2 of the Apple TV+ and while it could be slightly shorter moving into season 3, odds are we’re still stuck waiting until 2027.

So how much do the parties involved even know about the future at this point? It is a good question, but we should just go ahead and note this: Even if they have been told certain things about upcoming stories, that does not mean they will be that willing or eager to share.

In a new interview with Backstage, here is some of what Tramell Tillman (who plays Milchick) had to say on the subject of what could be coming:

“I’m pretty good at keeping secrets. Although I would love to be able to share gossip and spill tea left and right, these NDAs are pretty strong.”

We have said this before, but one of the things we want above all else in season 3 is some sort of huge, Seth-centric spotlight where we can understand a little bit more of why he puts up with Lumon as much as he has. It is already clear on some level that he does not care for all of their methods, and that’s without even mentioning the offensive artwork they gave him over the course of last season. Yet, he’s still there, trying to uphold the job to some extent. Is this about money? Are they dangling something over his head? These are the things that we’d love to learn more about.

What do you want to see for Milchick over the course of Severance season 3?

Do you think that a big-time spotlight is coming? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, remember to come back — there are a number of updates coming your way soon.

