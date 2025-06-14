Ted Lasso season 4: The return of Coach Beard

While we’ve spoken quite a bit about Ted Lasso season 4 over the past few months, has Brendan Hunt been a little lost in the shuffle? He is such an iconic part of the first few seasons as Coach Beard, and you would most likely assume that he would be coming back. For starters, he is a co-creator on the Jason Sudeikis show. Also, it seems like a lot of people from the AFC Richmond world (aside from the players) are poised to be back.

Now, let’s end all of the suspense, shall we? Beard will be back, but it remains to be seen if his personal life is going to be any less unusual.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight recently, Hunt confirmed the news while also noting that everyone is going to be back at work soon — which does chart with a lot of what we’ve heard. The plan seems to be to film the fourth season for most of the rest of this year, and we know that Sudeikis will have more help behind the scenes to pull it off with a new co-showrunner. We tend to think that with a women’s team becoming more of a focus, there are a number of new performers who will be coming on board. Fingers crossed that casting news on that drops within the relatively near future.

Now, we just have to hope that the wait will be worthwhile, and also that Ted Lasso can find a way to hit once again its creative peak. Personally, we would argue that this was around the end of season 1 moving into the first two-thirds of season 2. Season 3 still had its moments, but some episodes were unnecessarily long.

