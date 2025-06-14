And Just Like That season 3 episode 4: Seema’s big change

With And Just Like That season 3 episode 4 coming to HBO Max in just a matter of days, there is certainly much to discuss! Carrie, for example, could still be in Virginia; meanwhile, we may see some relationship developments for a number of other characters.

When it comes to this particular piece, though, we want to put the focus on Seema largely through the lens of a rather simple question: What’s next for her career? There will be time to potentially discuss her love life, but seeing her strike out on her own is an exciting development. Sure, there is a substantial risk that goes along with it but at the same time, the rewards could be pretty incredible.

In speaking about this story further in a recent interview with Variety, here is what actress Sarita Choudhury had to say — including that this story twist could have happened early on:

Once we shot me moving to my new space, I had the opposite thought: Why didn’t she do this earlier? This is Seema being her own boss. The traditional part — maybe because she’s Indian, maybe because as a woman she needed investment first, whatever the reason — what I loved is that she played them fully when she was second to someone else. But once she’s in her new place and she’s the boss, I honestly was like, This should have been in Season 1, Episode 1.

Our genuine hope here is that by the end of the season, we will have a better sense as to where things could be going for her. There could still be challenges but in general, isn’t that a big part of what makes the overall story work?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

