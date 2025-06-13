And Just Like That season 3 episode 4 spoilers: A Virginia stay

Next week is going to bring And Just Like That season 3 episode 4 and with that, also perhaps a story that could prove surprising.

After all, consider the following: Carrie Bradshaw could actually remain outside of New York a little bit longer! That may enable the story to cover some new and exciting ground, especially when it comes to her relationship with Aidan. Of course, at the same time it may very-well emphasize a number of problems, as well.

If you want to get some more insight on what is to come, be sure to check out the full And Just Like That season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

Carrie unexpectedly extends her stay in Virginia. Aidan suggests she spend some time with his sons. Miranda follows Joy’s advice during an on-camera interview.

The real thing we are concerned about here is that Aidan felt the need to be in Virginia over the next several years due to his son — with Carrie around, is she going to be exposed to the problems like never before? It could spell out other trouble for the two of them long-term; or, there is always a chance that it brings the two of them closer together. This really does feel like one of those situations where there is not that much middle ground, and the relationship could swing from one end of the pendulum to the other.

As for Miranda and Joy, at this point we’re just curious to see what more is going to happen! We are still so early into the season at this point that it feels rather fair to say that there will be a few surprises. We’re always going to be rooting for the core characters, but this is never a show where happiness comes easily.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

