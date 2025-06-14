Tracker season 3 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more on Tracker season 3 between now and the end of this month?

The first thing that is absolutely worth noting is at this point quite simple: It is fair to expect that the Justin Hartley series will be back at some point either in late September or early October. This has been the case with most CBS Sunday-night shows for years now, so why would we imagine it would change here? It also just benefits the network to get their scripted originals on at a time in which they could benefit heavily from airing after NFL games.

As we do get into the second half of June, we will say that there is a chance some more Tracker news will eventually come out. Yet, at the same time, it also feels like something that could be unearthed in early July. Either way, CBS will put out the news at a time in which they are able to promote it for at least a couple of months before the premiere.

Now when it comes to the story for the next chapter of Tracker, a lot is likely going to be tied to the family revelations from the end of season 2. What is someone like Colter going to do with the information he’s learned? This is something that we’re eager to learn more about already — even if we do not necessarily think it will be rushed. There are also likely to be some more rescue-of-the-week plots and some recurring guest stars who pop in here and there. Personally, we’d love to see another couple of people from The Hunting Party come on board at some point.

What are you most hoping to see on Tracker season 3 when it does eventually premiere?

