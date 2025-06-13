The Penguin season 2 renewal: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing more about The Penguin season 2 between now and the end of June? That is very much something we are curious about, and for good reason! We know that there are a ton of viewers out there who would love to see the story continue; also, we tend to think that there are executives at HBO who feel the same way. Yet, nothing has been confirmed in the months since the first season wrapped up and at this point, there is no real evidence that they are eager to hurry anything along.

For the remainder of the month, let’s just say that it is best not to expect many changes. At this point, we would be shocked if HBO renewed the series anytime soon. That is not because of a lack of interest; rather, it is tied more to what is happening with the second Batman movie from director Matt Reeves.

If you have not heard yet, this movie (which is slated to star Robert Pattinson again) is currently expected to be released in 2027; meanwhile, Colin Farrell is expected to return as Oz Cobb for it. The end of The Penguin season 1 set the stage for an appearance there and in the meantime, the actor is working on Sugar season 2 for Apple TV+. (If you have not seen the series yet, it is very-much underrated and worthy of your attention.)

Our general feeling here is that leading up to a second season of the HBO series, we would not be shocked if there is a separate show ordered set in the same universe. Gotham is such a fantastic setting and there are still so many characters worth exploring; why not look more at that?

