Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6: Slow burn ahead?

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6 is coming to Hulu next week — so just what sort of crazy stuff can you expect?

Well, coming out of episode 5, it certainly feels as though almost every possibility is on the table. Masha set out to throw David into a strange / psychedelic experience in episode 5, giving him a taste of what transpired back around the time she had Tatiana — and also after the fact. A major part of it was strange in that she seemed to be blaming him for his absence when, in reality, he may not have even known she was pregnant!

It seems as though one of Masha’s motivations regarding David was trying to make sure that she reaps some sort of financial benefit from him, especially to keep her business around longer. However, none of this means that there are full-on answers coming soon. Speaking to People Magazine, Mark Strong seemingly suggests that the picture may not be 100% clear until we get to the finale:

“It’s a beautiful, long slow burn over the whole series … That’s what’s clever about it.”

Are longtime viewers going to be happy with the end of this story? That is a hard thing to figure out! While there are some good things happening on Nine Perfect Strangers at present, we’d argue that they are tied more to the supporting cast — and unfortunately, most of them were not featured at all on this past episode. Fingers crossed that this is just an aberration, and not something that is going to become standard the rest of the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

