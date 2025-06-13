Squid Game season 4: Would creator revisit possibility?

Heading into Squid Game season 3 on Netflix, one thing that is well-known is quite simple: This is the final season. While it is fun to think about possible scenarios in which the show could return, there are no plans to make it happen.

Now, what may make the discussion around it a little more interesting, at least to us, is the idea that some fans may still want one after the events of season 3. Does this mean that there will be enough of an open-ended conclusion where it is possible?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for SQUID GAME videos!

Well, here is what creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had to say on the matter in a recent interview with the Korea Times:

“After watching Season 3, some may think there’s room for a Season 4, while others may feel there’s no need for one … I have considered the idea of a spin-off. There were moments during production when I grew curious myself.”

Hwang notes in the piece that he currently has no plans to develop something else in the world in the near future — in other words, if there is a spin-off, it wouldn’t happen right away. Rather than a season 4, we tend to think that the biggest thing you may have to hope for is an American version of the show — that is something that has been talked about in the past, and there were rumors connecting David Fincher to it at the end of last year. If Netflix really is considering this, then more than likely, they are waiting until the third season airs in order to have any public discussions.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Squid Game now, including other chatter on season 3 plus the recent trailer

Are you still sad that Squid Game season 3 is the final season, or are you hoping for news on a spin-off soon?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — other updates are ahead that we do not want you to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







