Yellowjackets season 4: Have plans shifted over time?

At some point later this year, we certainly hope that production is officially underway on Yellowjackets season 4 — there is so much to explore! In the past, it seems like we are finally on the precipice of a rescue; meanwhile, in the present, we’ve seen the return of Melissa and it does seem, at least for now, like Shauna could go completely feral.

We know in the early days of this series that there was a five-season plan from executive producers Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco. They have reiterated that more recently. However, are we watching the same story as originally devised? Let’s just say that for now, that very much may not be the case.

Speaking on this particular subject to The Playlist, Christina Ricci (who plays the older version of Misty) noted that there may have been some changes made over time regarding the series:

Ashley and Bart and Jonathan always tell us that everything is always changing, and everything is always fluid, and everything is always subject to change. What was said to me when we first shot the pilot, and what has happened in the past three seasons, it does seem like things have changed. Bart once said, “We don’t make the show in a vacuum.” So yeah, things shift.

For the most part, we do think that this is the right way to make a show — after all, sometimes you far surpass your original vision to the point that the one-time plan no longer works. The best ending for any show may be a combination of the two, but after a truly great Yellowjackets season 3, we are more confident than ever at this point about where things could go from here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

