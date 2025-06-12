The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3: June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 between now and the end of the month?

Well, at this point, there are some reasons to think there is at least a chance. Take, for starters, the fact that the Norman Reedus spin-off is already done with production and because of this, we are at a point where we just want AMC to make some further announcements. With the second season of Dead City wrapping up soon, you can certainly make a case that it is time for additional news to come out.

So, what are the chances that it happens this month? Personally, we do think there is a good chance that we get at least a month revealed soon — an exact date could come out a little later this summer.

As for what we are hoping to see over the course of the next season, we do tend to think that the show is going to feature a lot of both Daryl and Carol in Spain, where the two are slowly continuing their journey back home. There are going to be a number of new faces, and more than likely, also different walkers from what we have seen before. We really just want every single season to be different from what we’ve seen before, and it almost has to when you consider how long this franchise has been in existence already.

In general, though, be on the lookout this fall for the latest chapter of The Walking Dead — and let’s also hope that there is even more of the series on the other side.

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3?

