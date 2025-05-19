The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 coming this fall (video)

As we enjoy the second season of Dead City, is there more to be excited about with The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon? Absolutely there is. With that, we are more than happy to see the latest teaser that comes with a reminder as to when the AMC series will return.

If you do head over to the link here, you can see the aforementioned video about the show, one that indicates that you are going to be seeing Norman Reedus and the rest of the cast back at some point this fall. Odds are, you are going to be waiting a good while for some other insight, so we’ll just have to enjoy the news that we’ve got for at least a little while.

As for what we know about the third season at the moment, let’s just note that this is a little bit of a reinvention for almost everything that we’ve had a chance to see so far. After spending the first two seasons in France Daryl is going to be heading off to Spain, and he is going to be joined by none other than Carol. The two have a longstanding bond but have also gone through a great deal in their time apart. They do have a lot to work through but still, survival will remain a top priority.

Joining these two characters moving forward on Daryl Dixon will be a wide array of other actors, hopefully ones who will bring something new to the series. The biggest challenge this show may have at this point is doing something that stands out versus the first two seasons, and introducing characters who are truly significant. We still are not over what happened to Isabelle…

