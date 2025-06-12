Outer Banks season 5 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn about an Outer Banks season 5 premiere date between now and the end of June?

First and foremost, we do think it is worth remembering here that this is going to be the final chapter of the flagship show. We do hope that there is a reasonable amount of closure here but at the same time, some sort of setup for other stories in this world. For the time being, we tend to think that Netflix wants to stay in the general vicinity of the Pogues for a long time.

Now that we’ve said this, here is where we do have to share some of the bad news: We do not think that there will be more to share on Outer Banks season 5 in the relatively near future — save for the start of production! Everything is starting to ramp up now when it comes to filming and there could be more updates on that … but that is truly it. Given some of the big reveals at the end of season 4, whether it be a tragic death or Sarah’s pregnancy, we tend to think that the start of season 5 will be even more secretive than ever.

As to when you are going to see the rest of the story…

For the time being, our feeling is that summer or fall 2026 makes a good bit of sense. We’re not sure it is wise to wait longer than that, mostly because so much of this series is about escapism. The longer that the show is off the air, the harder it is going to be to dive more into this world again.

What are you most eager to see at the moment entering Outer Banks season 5 over at Netflix?

