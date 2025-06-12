Star Trek: Strange New Worlds ending with season 5

For those excited for the launch of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 a little later this year, we have news that is certainly bittersweet. We knew already that the sci-fi series was greenlit already for a season 4 and now, you can add a season 5 to the mix, as well. Unfortunately, this six-episode chapter is going to be the final one for the Paramount+ drama.

In general, we should not consider this to be all that much of a surprise, largely due to the fact that these sort of shows do not tend to last particularly long in the streaming era. Of course, we also did feel like the format here could have made even more seasons possible beyond this.

In a statement per TVLine, executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers and Alex Kurtzman had the following to say about saying goodbye:

“From the very beginning, Strange New Worlds set out to honor what Star Trek has always stood for — boundless curiosity, hope and the belief that a better future is possible … We’re deeply grateful to Paramount+ for the chance to complete our five-season mission, just as we envisioned it, alongside our extraordinary cast and crew. And to the passionate fans who’ve boldly joined us on this journey — THANK YOU. With three more spectacular seasons ahead for you to see and enjoy, this adventure is far from over.”

Renewing the series so early is ultimately just a fantastic way to ensure that there are episodes locked far in advance; also, the final episodes can film reasonably soon, which allows the cast and crew opportunities to go off and explore some other frontiers in the world of TV. For now, we are just excited to see what season 3 ends up presnting.

