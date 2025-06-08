Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 trailer: Greater tests

If you have not heard yet for whatever reason, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is going to be premiering on Paramount+ come July 17. What more can we say about it now?

Well, thanks to the streaming service, we are pretty darn grateful at this point to have more to say when it comes to a trailer. If you head over to the link here, you can get a brand-new trailer that allows us to see Captain Pike and the rest of the crew on new adventures. We recognize and appreciate that this is the most old-school of a lot of the Paramount – Star Trek shows and in all honesty, we appreciate that. There are still larger stories that are going on here — especially when it comes to resolving what transpired with the Gorn.

To go along with everything you see in the trailer, the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 synopsis sets the stage further:

In season three, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic STAR TREK, season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other STAR TREK.

If you were not aware for whatever reason, the sci-fi drama has already been renewed for a season 4; not only that, but the show is already in production! That means that you do not have to worry about anything in the long-term here. Instead, you can just enjoy the show as it presently exists.

