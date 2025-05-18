Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 premiere date, new info

Are you ready to chart a course towards Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 over on Paramount+? We tend to think so!

After all, late last week it was officially revealed that the sci-fi series is going to be coming on board with two episodes on Thursday, July 17. From there, new episodes featuring Pike and the rest of the crew will stream weekly until the finale on Thursday, September 11. That means that there is a lot of time to dive into various stories; also, there is going to be a season 4 coming down the road! That is currently in production.

Now what is the third season going to be all about? Well, if you look below, you can see the full synopsis for the latest version of Strange New Worlds:

In season three, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek.

In general, we do tend to think that if you loved the first two seasons, it is easy to imagine that you are going to love everything else that happens down the road. This series is arguably more in line with the vision of the original series than almost any other. It tests your imagination and brings forward some messages that on some level, we tend to think that a lot of people need to hear.

