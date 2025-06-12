Cross season 2 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear about a Cross season 2 premiere date between now and the end of June? Of course, there is a lot to think about here.

If there is one thing worth pointing out first and foremost here, though, it is pretty simple: Prime Video could really throw out the next season whenever they want, and they have a lot of freedom and/or flexibility when it comes to that. Filming has, after all, been done for a rather long time here.

We do think that one of the real reasons for the early Cross renewal here was quite simple, and it was to ensure that there was not much of a wait between the first and second season. Based on where things stand at present, it is very-much our belief that we may end up getting to see the next iteration of the show before the end of this calendar year. However, we are thinking more about mid-to-late fall than the relatively near future. After all, the Amazon-owned streaming service has already noted that the second season of Gen V is going to be coming in September, and it is hard to see the show back before then.

With everything that we’ve already said in mind here, we do think the odds of any big season 2 news this month are pretty darn low. In general, you do not need to get a ton of scoop to understand what is going to be happening with Alex Cross moving forward. Our feeling is that he’s going to be thrown into some pretty darn dangerous waters all over again here…

