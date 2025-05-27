Cross season 2 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about Cross season 2 between now and the end of May? It goes without saying that at this point, the demand is going to start to build up.

Well, first and foremost, let’s just remind everyone that there is a legitimately good chance that we will see more of the crime drama at some point before the year wraps up. A lot of the work here has already been done, as crazy as it is to believe. Amazon was so confident in the series’ success that they ordered more stories early on, and this allowed the writers and producers the opportunity to plan far ahead.

Now, does this mean that we are going to be getting some exact premiere-date news in the near future? Not so much. Remember here that the first season of Cross aired back in November 2024 and if you are Amazon, you likely see no real motivation in releasing more episodes before a similar time-frame this year. Making it an annual event, though, would be smart just for the sake of keeping a lot of viewers out there deeply invested both in the story and also some of these characters.

Odds are, there is a chance that we are going to get a few more details all about what lies ahead come late this summer, whether it be an exact date or a teaser / trailer for whatever is next. There is clearly a lot of source material still to explore with Alex Cross so as long as the viewership remains strong, we certainly have a hard time imagining that this show is going to be going anywhere before too long. (We are aware of the fact that the producers have a much larger plan.)

