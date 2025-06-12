Gen V season 2: Is a longer trailer coming?

Just a mere matter of weeks ago, we had a chance to learn that Gen V season 2 will be coming to Prime Video at some point in September. With that, we saw a small teaser for what is ahead.

With that being said, was it the only teaser for the spin-off? Let’s just say that if you are eager to get some more footage, there’s a chance we will get it at some point in the months ahead…

If we are to look at the state of things with Gen V through a similar les to what we have with The Boys proper, it is our feeling that come August, there will something a little larger unveiled — and hopefully, something that also allows us to better see what the story moving forward is going to be. As of right now, there are a few assumptions that we can make and that’s more or less it. The new season will address the end of The Boys season 4 in some way, with Supes having more control over humanity than they ever had before. Eventually, Marie, Emma, and several other God U students are going to find their way back to school … but there is an unfortunate catch.

At this point, one of the primary stories and/or mysteries that needs to be unraveled is precisely what happened to Andre. The series decided to address Chance Perdomo’s real-life passing by killing off the character, and that means that amidst all of the satire that this show tends to give, we also have to expect a number of emotional moments. Gen V this time around could make you a feel a number of things and ultimately, that should be the case when you consider what the stakes are.

When do you think we will see another trailer for Gen V season 2?

