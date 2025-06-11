Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 5: Nicole Kidman on story

We recognize fully that you may be slightly confused after watching Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 5, especially with its focus. Given that the Hulu drama is meant to be viewed as this elaborate ensemble, why in the world did we spend so much time with Masha and David? Why is she so intent on helping him more than any of the others at the retreat?

Well, let’s begin here by noting that for Nicole Kidman’s character, she is claiming that she wants to ensure that David understands the truth about her daughter. Yet, isn’t there another motive here? We recognize that David is a billionaire and the sort of person who could easily bring more of her work to a much wider audience — something that would inevitably matter a lot to her.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more NINE PERFECT STRANGERS reviews!

According to Kidman, there are a lot more answers coming to help make better sense of everything that we have seen. However, you will not understand the full picture right away. Just take a look at her comments to Entertainment Weekly:

“For Masha, it’s about bringing him in particular into this equation, because of his place in her life … When you find out who he is — the father of her child — that’s very, very important. There’s a reason for it all, to the very end of this series, I won’t spoil the finale, but it’s always leading towards him. Everything is leading towards David.”

As we do look ahead at the future of Nine Perfect Strangers, we just hope that this development does not sputter out what we get from the ensemble — which is fantastic, and arguably is deserving of so much more screen time than they are getting at present.

Related – Where do we go from here entering the next Nine Perfect Strangers episode?

What did you think about the overall course of events of Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back here for some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







