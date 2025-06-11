The Boys season 5: Series finale being filmed

Just in case you needed another reminder that the cast and crew of The Boys are getting close to the end, here it is: The series finale is in production.

In a new post on her Instagram Stories, Erin Moriarty (who plays Annie / Starlight) confirmed the news — she has been one of the cast members who has documented much of the journey filming this season, at least from an emotional perspective. Many of these actors have worked on the show for the better part of the past several years, and formed a work family that they will likely carry with them for quite some time.

Now, what is the story going to be for the final chapter of The Boys? From where we stand at present, it feels inevitable that Moriarty is going to have a huge storyline. Remember that at the end of season 4, the likes of many of our heroes were kidnapped thanks to Homelander being deputized to round up a lot of his opponents. We are now in a spot where Annie may be one of the few people who could save the say — and possibly recruit some others like A-Train to lending a helping hand.

It goes without saying, but this Prime Video series is as cynical and over-the-top as any you are going to come across. However, we do think that the show does take its characters seriously and by virtue of that, there is a chance that we are going to see some sort of happy ending for some of these characters. Hughie, Annie, and Mother’s Milk deserve it more than anyone, and after everything they’ve gone through.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

