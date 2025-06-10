The Boys season 5: Show creator on series finale ‘terror’

As The Boys gets close to wrapping up filming on its fifth and final season in Toronto, it does feel like high time to discuss the ending. How do you conclude a show that is this big, this crazy, and this great?

When it comes to Eric Kripke’s previous show in Supernatural, he did not have to shoulder the weight of the series finale — he departed, after all, so many years before that show said goodbye. Here, though, he has a ton of responsibility for nailing the landing and making sure all stories are tied up. Sure, this franchise will live on, but we’re talking about a spin-off in Gen V (which technically is not renewed beyond this year) and the prequel Vought Rising. We may never see some of the central characters here again.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking alongside The Night Agent creator Shawn Ryan on the Creator to Creator podcast, Kripke noted that the history of series finales in general has made him really anxious about The Boys as a whole:

“I am in a fair amount of terror about a series finale … You can count in one, maybe two hands, the truly great series finales — of which, by the way, well done, I think The Shield is one of them. And, conversely, the graveyard is literally filled with terrible [ones]. You could have the greatest show for years, but if you stiff that ending, and that’s what’s sending everyone out in the parking lot, they go, ‘Oh, maybe that show wasn’t that good.'”

We do have a lot of faith in the end of The Boys, mostly because they have to just follow a blueprint from past finales. Take some risks, don’t be afraid to get crazy, and also make us root for some of the heroes — as atypical as they may be.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on The Boys season 5 now, including the latest premiere date hopes

How do you think that The Boys as a series is going to end?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







