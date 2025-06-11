America’s Got Talent 20: Boston Dynamics brings robot ‘dogs’

Every now and then, there are acts on America’s Got Talent that you never expect to see. Boston Dynamics is one of them.

So what makes this one a little bit different from the others? Well, some of it comes down to the simple fact that this is not exactly a dance crew or a singer trying to make a dream come true. They are an actual, successful company who has gone viral for their dog-like robots in the past. There have certainly been jokes before that they could bring about the end of the road … but here, they danced! There was a ridiculous quality to it, but it actually felt more endearing when one of the robots basically gave up in the middle of the performance.

What’s the message in all of this, that robots can be fun? You could say that it could represent a group putting a positive spin on something that concerns people — yet, at the same time, there is no denying that this is a remarkable tech achievement and something that is creative in the larger scheme of life.

Can you bring an act like this back? We suppose that it is possible, but the challenge there is simply showing off some new tricks. We’ve seen enough of the viral videos from Boston Dynamics over the years to know that these robots can do some really awesome stuff — but is this just about dancing for AGT? Or, is there anything else that you can bring to the show? Hopefully, they will be around later in the summer and we will be able to find out; in the interim, the show seems to be making us wait a while.

