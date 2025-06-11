America’s Got Talent: Charity Lockhart & Mel B’s Golden Buzzer

There are singers on America’s Got Talent sometimes where you know someone is great after two seconds — Charity Lockhart is that person.

Yet, this particular audition on Tuesday night also delivered one of the stranger moments of the season so far, as Simon Cowell stopped her shortly within her cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Is this annoying? Yes, but it’s also something that we’ve seen the judge / executive producer do over the years. It’s a move where he does this, the audition restarts, and then it is incredible. Does it probably happen sometimes with less-talented singers and we don’t see it? There’s a chance, but Charity is far from a less-talented singer in this case.

For her second song, Charity then turned things over into “Golden Slumbers” by the Beatles, a song that is not overdone on these shows — and it was beautiful. Simon can justifiably take a victory lap here, since she did pack so much emotion into what she did here. By the time she finished, the entire audience erupted and Mel B was on her feet almost immediately.

At that point, it was clear that Charity was going to be moving on. That was before Mel went ahead and hit her Golden Buzzer! She claimed that she connected with her almost right away and ultimately, that is what being a great singer is all about. Sure, you need to have that vocal power but beyond just that, you need people to like you. Charity showed throughout this that she was more than capable of delivering a great performance despite her nerves and what she has gone through in her life.

Now, you just have to hope that we are going to see her bring the same power and emotion to the live shows.

