The Agency season 2 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we will get news on The Agency season 2 at some point between now and the end of this month? Well, it depends on what sort of news who are hoping to get.

After all, Deadline reported earlier this week that actor Christian Ochoa Lavernia (Silo) is set to be a series regular on the Showtime series moving forward; not only that, Clayne Crawford (Chad Powers), Keanush Tafreshi (V/H/S/99), Medalion Rahimi (Hacks), Raza Jaffrey (Homeland) and Tessa Ferrer (Swagger) are all set to recur. There is also a slight update here when it comes to the title, as The Agency: Central Intelligence could be what it actually is called.

Now if there is some other great news to report on here, it is that production on season 2 is underway! All of that is great, but it doesn’t quite get to the level of telling us when the show is back. On paper, we would argue that the best-case scenario here is that we get some more episodes on the air come December or January; yet, that would be dependent on how fast the show films, let alone when post-production gets wrapped up. There is a chance that this is a little bit too ambitious at this point.

In general, it is our hope that come the middle of the fall, we will start to get a sense as to when we get back into this world. At the very least, we tend to think that Showtime will be eager to have it back for an abundance of different reasons. The first season not only generated some big ratings, but it also got a great deal of critical acclaim.

What are you most hoping to see moving into The Agency season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

