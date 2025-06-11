Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 5: The truth about Tatiana

We have had a chance now to see Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 5 from start to finish and suffice it to say, it was … odd?

Well, we certainly will say that in its totality, this is not a version of Masha’s life story that we were expecting, one where many years ago, she was far from a guru and she had a chance encounter with David that led to her becoming pregnant. From there, she eventually had Tatiana but, in the midst of desperately trying to reconnect with her child’s father, she eventually found out about some spycraft connections that led to her child being killed. Wait … what?

The idea that Tatiana may have been killed in a way that is tied to this has to be one of the more bizarre revelations of this season — and also, one of the more unusual changes in regards to last season, where none of this was made altogether clear. Masha was also seemingly blaming David in here for some things that were not actually in his purview or control, which made watching her story here all the more difficult.

Can you argue that “Prague,” in general, is the biggest misstep that we’ve seen the show take? It is high up there, largely due to the fact that it took so much time away from the core characters for a story that felt like it was not that needed. As a matter of fact, Masha’s motive still remains unclear — is it about clarity for David, or is this all just a way in which to access his money? Perhaps you could argue that some of the uncertainty here is the real point.

What did you think about the events of Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 5 overall?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

