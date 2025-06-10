Squid Game spin-off: Could we hear more after season 3?

With the premiere of Squid Game season 3 coming sooner rather than later, it makes all the sense in the world to wonder what’s next. Also, whether or not more info is coming soon.

For the time being, what we do know is that the creative team behind the scenes of the Netflix smash seem to be intrigued the idea of doing another show, whether it be one that explains the time jump after season 1 or one that looks behind the scenes further at the Games. There has also been discussion in the past about an American version with David Fincher’s involvement.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for SQUID GAME videos!

So if all of this is in fact true, what is Netflix going to do when it comes to handing out more info? We do think that from their vantage point, there is not that much value that comes around in sharing more information. This is something that they are better off handing down once we get to July, August, or even later. Why create a distraction from the final season of your original hit? Thanks to where things stand at present, viewers can take a look at the original show and interpret what they want from that. They can then figure out something more after.

No matter how Squid Game comes to a close, we would be extremely shocked if Netflix just drops the property after. This has been one of the biggest surprise hits in television history all over the globe; there is effectively too much money in the game for them to walk away! The only way that doesn’t happen is if everyone involved just decides that leaving the story behind is for the best.

Related – Get some more intel now on Squid Game season 3, including more on how it could end

When do you think we are going to learn more about a Squid Game spin-off?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get all sorts of other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







