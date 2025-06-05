Squid Game season 3 spoilers: What sort of ending will we get?

Squid Game season 3 is coming in just a matter of weeks, and we know in advance that this is the final chapter of the Netflix hit. With that, we imagine that now more than ever, there is going to be talk about how the story will end. We are pretty darn aware that series finales are one of the hardest things to pull off, largely because every person out there has their own general feeling as to how a story should end.

So, in this case, can we expect sunshine and rainbows? Probably not. After all, that has never been the series’ DNA from the beginning.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for SQUID GAME videos!

In a recent interview with The Playlist, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had the following to say when asked whether or not the series would have a happy ending:

It is half. Half sad, half happy ending. It is right in half. So in the middle. You see what I mean? When you watch the final episode.

So what in the world does that really look like? Based on what we’ve seen from the show so far, it could veer in a lot of directions. The Games could continue in a slightly different from than what we’ve seen before. Meanwhile, there is a chance that Gi-hun dies, but manages to get them shut down. The conclusion could be a little bit ambiguous than some would want … or the story could also be set up for some sort of revival. You never quite know what the future could hold, no?

The only thing that we would say to expect with confidence? That’s rather simple: Chaos, and plenty of it. That has been here from the start, along with a powerful message all about income inequality.

Related – Be sure to get some more talk on Squid Game — is there a chance that we get a spin-off at some point?

What do you most want to see on Squid Game season 3?

How do you think the story will end? How should it? Share right now in the comments, and also come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







