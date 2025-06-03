Squid Game season 3: Show creator on potential spin-off

Is there going to be more good stuff coming from the world of Squid Game? We certainly are aware that season 3 is coming later this month; also, it is poised to be the final season.

Now, this is where we remind you that the end of the story at present does not mean the end of the whole franchise, and there is a chance that there could be spin-offs, prequels, an English-language version, or some other stuff down the road. The series generates so much money for Netflix that at this point, it is hard to imagine it going anywhere.

While nothing else is confirmed about the future of Squid Game, we do still have a quote from what creator Hwang Dong-hyuk on the subject! Check out what he had to say, per IndieWire, while at the Gotham Awards this week:

“If I make [a] spin off, it will be a story happening between Season 1 and 2. There [was] a three years gap between Season 1 and 2 … So, I want to show what they did for those times.”

We would certainly watch this show, but we honestly don’t think that Netflix will confirm much of anything until after season 3 arrives. Even then, another iteration could still be years away. While we understand that there is a ton of money that comes from being a part of this show, at the same time you do have to remember that quality matters more than anything. The moment that you deliver one part of the universe that is a letdown, you put yourselves in a spot where people may not want to watch any others after the fact.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

