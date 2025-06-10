The Big Bang Theory spin-off could have special effects, per EP

If you were expecting the planned The Big Bang Theory spin-off in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe to look identical to the original, think again.

In what are some of the most revealing comments to date about the show, executive producer Chuck Lorre seems to suggest that the comedy (which features Stuart, Denise, Bert, and Kripke from the original show) could have its fair share of CGI and/or special effects.

Speaking per Deadline, here is more of what Lorre had to say:

There’s a lot of special technical stuff. For me, in my career, a big production number was two people sitting on a couch drinking coffee. This is different. This is trying to incorporate some of that world of science fiction, fantasy, into a comedy. I’m completely out of my element, which is what I wanted, which is what I was hoping to do, something that I had no experience with, and maybe I can learn as we go.

Lorre notes that despite this show being tied to the original, he is not just interested in “exploiting” IP for the sake of bringing more out there. This may be one of the reasons why it took so long for the CBS series to have some sort of sequel. The project is in development now at Max / soon to be HBO Max, with much of the cast under hold agreements so that they can eventually star. We tend to think that the show should end up airing, mostly because it would be such a disappointment to many if not. Also, Lorre has a huge history of making great shows beyond just this universe — his roster of hits ultimately speaks for itself.

