The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 7: Maggie’s search

As we have discussed here previously, The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 7 is the penultimate one of the season. It goes without saying, but this one has to be intense. There are so many stories that need to be resolved and beyond just that, more interesting team-ups that could be fun to watch.

Take, for starters, Maggie and the Croat. Are the two friends? Hardly, but the latest promo signals that you are going to be seeing the two work together.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the aforementioned promo, one that features Lauren Cohan’s character opening threatening the Croat with one goal in mind: Finding Hershel. Sure, this is hardly the first time that the character has gone MIA, but we can hardly say that we’re shocked. Remember what the Dama did to him! There is so much trauma that has to be worked through here and you better believe that a lot of this is not going to come easily.

Given the company Maggie is being forced to keep in this episode, be prepared for something to go terribly wrong. We’re certainly think that penultimate episodes these days are when some of the biggest swings happen, and we could easily see something shocking happen within this story as the Croat “shows her the way” to where Hershel is.

As for the Negan, the promo hints that the character is certainly about to make a journey of his own. If nothing else, this episode of Dead City is guaranteed to feature some sprawling locations and beyond that, a ton of action.

