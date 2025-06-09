The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 7: Last until finale

For those who are currently unaware, The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 7 is going to be huge — perhaps more than usual.

What is the biggest reason for that at present? Well, it is rather simple: There are only two episodes left! Each of these is going to be jam-packed as the producers work to bring everyone from point A to point B. We also tend to think that episode 7 is going to conclude with some sort of enormous cliffhanger … even if it remains to be seen precisely what that is. (There’s also a chance that the finale ends with one, though there is no official renewal yet for season 3.)

Want to learn more? Then we suggest that you simply check out the full The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

Negan and Maggie go on harrowing journeys and face unexpected challenges.

Yes, it is 100% clear at this point that the folks at AMC do not want to give anything major away here in advance, and of course we get it. This is a show that has proven itself capable of big creative swings already. We do not think that the writers would take out Jeffrey Dean Morgan or Lauren Cohan’s characters but for now, almost everyone else feels like fair game. Also, we tend to think that this is precisely the way in which they want it. People have died already this season — why wouldn’t that be a trend that continues?

Ultimately, the biggest thing we want is for these journeys for Negan and Maggie to intersect — given that they are the two main characters, we still want them to have a lot of shared screentime.

