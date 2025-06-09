Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 5: A key character

We know that moving into Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 5, one character may likely stand out the most: David. Doesn’t he have to? Remember that Masha just revealed that he may be the father of her late child Tatiana, and this means that there is a lot of material that is inevitably worth exploring here.

Now that we’ve said all of that, it should also be noted that this does not mean he is the only character who should be featured. As a matter of fact, he may not even be the one most important in the long-term future of the retreat.

For a moment here, this is where we do believe you should have to focus more attention on the character of Martin, and for good reason. We have already seen him try to administer and run certain parts of the retreat, and there is no denying at this point that the man has a hard job. Basically, Masha is the face of the operation … but is she really running it? For now, you can make the argument that she is distracted by her daughter and whatever she is planning with David — some of the other people are getting the short end of the stick.

Moving forward, it is very much our expectation that you are going to see more tension potentially on Nine Perfect Strangers between Martin and Masha — and it also would not shock us if there is tension between Nicole Kidman’s character and almost everyone. Remember for a minute that some of these people likely spent a lot of money and booked off their schedule to be at the retreat … and this is really all they are getting out of it? If some of them end up being healed at this point, it feels more accidental than something that Masha actually planned.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

